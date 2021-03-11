‘No other outcome’: Former RPD Chief, police union weigh in on Open Door Mission shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following up on the aftermath of the shooting that left one man dead in front of the Open Door Mission, some have asked News 8 about other less-than-lethal weapons that could have perhaps ended this situation without having to draw fire.

Wednesday, Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said a bean bag gun was called for as well as a taser, but she said time was not on their side when it came to this encounter. It all unfolded within several minutes.

The chief also said even if the city’s mental health crisis Forensic Intervention Team (FIT) or Person in Crisis Team had responded, they likely would have been kept back due to safety concerns.

Police Union President Mike Mazzeo says if a bean bag gun did arrive, it’s hard to say what ‘could have been’, since those guns are somewhat unreliable. We could be talking about the death of an officer.

“There’s no question in my mind they did the best they could possibly do,” says Mazzeo.

Dr. Cedric Alexander, a former Rochester Police Chief and former Deputy Mayor, says he wants to be realistic about this: There could have been no different outcome yesterday. Even a mental health crisis team responding he said, would have been in danger.

“They did everything that they could,” Dr. Alexander said. “There is no person who could have provided any intervention, and no appropriate tools could have been utilized.”

He says to remember that at the end, the man lunged at police from a distance of just about six to seven feet with a large knife. And a tool like a bean bag gun, just would not have been effective. He says police work is not like you see on TV.

“You cannot shoot a knife out of someone’s hand, or say ‘I’ll just shoot him in the knee cap,'” says Dr. Alexander.

Why all the officers did not have bean bag guns or tasers for a situation like this is a question Mazzeo says needs to be directed at RPD. News 8 did reach out.

The officer who pulled the trigger, both men say is likely now dealing with trauma. Resources should be at their disposal to cope with the aftermath.

“I’ve had officers involved in critical incidents that never go back to 100 percent,” says Mazzeo. He adds mental health resources need to be made available seconds after an incident like this.

Mazzeo says most of all the mental health calls Rochester Police respond to end without incident. Alexander says the man yesterday was a moving threat, attacking police. The outcome, not outside the norm.

“We have to come to terms with the fact that there are going to be some situations sometimes which can be deadly,” says Dr. Alexander.

Mazzeo did add when it comes to the mental health response teams going along with RPD, it’s still a pilot program. He did say likely more needs to be done in terms of training before they are able to co-respond. Police did say last week it is a work in progress.