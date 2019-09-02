No one seriously injured in 3 car pile-up on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police responded to a three car crash on Clifford Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the red Kia was travelling eastbound on Clifford Avenue and struck the grey Honda that was travelling northbound on North Street in the intersection.
Both vehicles then struck a black 4-door sedan which was stopped at the light facing westbound on Clifford Ave. The Kia then came to rest on top of the Honda.
One female, a city resident was transported to Rochester General Hospital for a minor complaint of pain.
No one was seriously injured.
Clifford Ave. was closed as crews cleaned up the wreck but has since re-opened.
No one has been charged.