Eimaj Giddens took a Mykel White pass 22 yards for an overtime touchdown and Jahlil Johnson shut down Victor on fourth and goal as Aquinas pulled out a season-opening win on the road.

Victor forced overtime with a 25-yard touchdown throw from Matthew Brady to Ty Arnold who was wide open on the play. The drive was kept alive when the Blue Devils got gutsy and called a draw on 4th and 4 near the Aquinas 25 yard line. CJ Palmiere easily picked up the first down.