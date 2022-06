ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an occupied house was shot overnight Sunday on Ambrose Street near N Plymouth Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they determined at least one gunshot was fired into the dwelling.

“Inside the home at the time of the shooting were residents aged 32, 27, 22, and 11 months,” the RPD said.

None of the residents were injured. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.