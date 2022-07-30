ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a house on Hudson Avenue in Rochester early Friday evening. The Rochester Fire Department says the house is a 2-story, single-family home near Sobieski Street.

The first RFD company saw light smoke coming from the house when they arrived. The RFD says crews entered the house and located the fire in the kitchen on the first floor. Additional crews searched the structure and did not find anyone inside. It took firefighters less than half an hour to put the fire under control.

“The quick response and actions of the firefighters limited the fire damage to the kitchen,” the RFD said. “The remainder of the house suffered smoke damage. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order and to test them on a monthly basis. If any city resident does not have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will install one for them.

The RFD also would like to remind everyone, that when the smoke alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, “Get out and stay out. Do not go back inside for anything. Call 911 from outside and in a safe place,” the RFD advises.

The RFD advises residents to know your way out of the building in an emergency and practice your plan.