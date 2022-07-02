ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that took place overnight Saturday on Grand Avenue near Greeley Street in Rochester. Officers say the victim, a 61-year-old woman from Rochester, was walking towards her home when she noticed a group of men walking towards her car.

“She yelled at the males, but one produced a firearm as they all entered the vehicle,” the RPD said.

According to the RPD, as the male suspects were entering the vehicle, two other individuals who were with the victim, a 50-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl, both city residents, were still seated in the car.

Officers say both were able to exit the car as the male suspects were getting in without being harm. The suspects fled in the victim’s car.

The RPD says the vehicle is still outstanding and officers are continuing to investigate multiple leads. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.