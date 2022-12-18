ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a three-alarm fire Saturday evening on Lincoln Avenue. The RFD said once fire crews gained access to the building they saw fire “on the inside of an exterior wall” that extended to the second floor and roof.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and kept the fire damage to that section of the building which is also known as Fast Break Sports Rochester.

According to the RFD, the fire became a 3rd-alarm fire due to the location and the size of the building.

“Water supply can become an issue so more resources were needed to safely fight the fire,” firefighters said. “Over 1,500 feet of hose was needed to supply the fire trucks with water.”

The fire is under investigation and firefighters believe the fire was accidental. Firefighters asy everyone was able to exit the building safely and no firefighters were hurt.

The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them on a monthly basis. The RFD said if a Rochester city resident does not have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will install one for them.