No one injured in 2-alarm apartment fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a multi-story apartment building on N Clinton Avenue on Friday evening.

Firefighters say the second alarm was called due to the size of the building and the number of occupants living in the structure.

Firefighters conducted a thorough search and found a fire, which had been extinguished, inside of a room that was used to store trash.

The RFD said the sprinklers in the building were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters made sure the fire did not extend to other areas of the building. The building sustained minor smoke and water damage.

It took approximately half an hour to bring the fire under control.

All of the occupants were able to return to their apartments. The RFD says there are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The RFD would also like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms as well as CO alarms in their homes.