No one injured during Ogden robbery, residence shooting

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Ogden Police Department are investigating a robbery that took place Thursday evening on Hobbes Lane. Officers say a Hobbes Lane resident was robbed of his vehicle, phone and other belongings in a parking lot by a group of suspects.

OPD said the victim ran away and that’s when the suspect fired one round which entered the bedroom window of another resident on that street. No one was injured.

According to the OPD, the suspect drove off with the victim’s vehicle and the vehicle they arrived in.

“It appears the victim was chosen randomly and the crime is possibly related to similar incidents that occurred later in the night throughout the county. The Ogden Police Department wishes to remind residents to always be aware of your surroundings and if you see something suspicious to call 911 immediately,” the OPD said.

Those with further information are asked to call 911.