ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home on Skuse Street overnight Sunday. Firefighters described the house as a 2-story, single-family home. Firefighters say it appears the fire started on the outside and extended into the exterior wall into all floors.

Crews searched the house and did not find anyone inside. It took firefighters just over 30 minutes to get the fire under control. No firefighter or civilian were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them every month.

If any city resident does not own a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will install one for them.

The RFD also would like to remind everyone, that when the smoke alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, “Get out and stay out. Do not go back inside for anything. Call 911 from outside and in a safe place.”

The RFD also advises residents to now their way out of their building in an emergency and to practice your plan.