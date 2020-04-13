No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County in last 24 hours, 791 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, leaving the local total at 50 from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 791 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 6,978 tests, with 6,187 coming back negative.

At this time, 483 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 227 are in isolation.

Officials say 541 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Earlier Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said during a virtual briefing that local schools are “unlikely” to reopen this academic year. He also said that if Monroe County residents witness people not complying with social distancing rules, they should call 911.

“What I would recommend is that you call 911, and we have been working with our partners at the 911 center to be able to create a way to address those types of complaints and also a way to code them in our system so we can track problem areas and repeat offenders,” Bello said.

There are now more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, 10,056 exactly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. That death toll includes 671 lives lost since the governor’s last update Sunday.

According to Cuomo, the number of people being hospitalized continues to plateau, and the amount of people being discharged from the hospital is on the rise, but the governor urges caution and insists New Yorkers “stay the course.”

“You can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior, it’s like being on a diet,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It [the plateau] is directly a result of what you do today. The number is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that, fate did not do that, destiny did not do that, a lot of pain and suffering did that.”

At Sunday’s press conference, Cuomo announced an executive order directing employers to provide a face covering or mask to essential workers who are directly interacting with the public. “You’re an essential worker, you should be protected. You shouldn’t have to go out and put yourself in unnecessary danger, and continue the spread of the virus,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.