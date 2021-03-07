No injuries reported after train hits car in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — No one was injured after a train struck and dragged a Jeep Wrangler 25 feet Sunday night in Chili.
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a 59-year-old man from Chili drove his Jeep northbound on Archer Road and went around the crossing gates that were down. At the same time, a CSX train was reversing at a slow speed and was unable to stop, hitting the Jeep and dragging it before it was able to stop.
The driver was issued a citation for passing the gates and there was no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment.
The train suffered minimal damage, if any — the Jeep suffered significant damage.
Archer Road is currently closed between Ballantyne Road and Clay Hill Road.
This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.