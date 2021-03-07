No injuries reported after train hits car in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — No one was injured after a train struck and dragged a Jeep Wrangler 25 feet Sunday night in Chili.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a 59-year-old man from Chili drove his Jeep northbound on Archer Road and went around the crossing gates that were down. At the same time, a CSX train was reversing at a slow speed and was unable to stop, hitting the Jeep and dragging it before it was able to stop.

MCSO here in Churchville on Archer Rd at the scene of an incident involving this train. More details on @News_8 at 11. pic.twitter.com/nZI8uRpJPV — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 8, 2021 Correction: The incident happened in Chili.

The driver was issued a citation for passing the gates and there was no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment.

The train suffered minimal damage, if any — the Jeep suffered significant damage.

Archer Road is currently closed between Ballantyne Road and Clay Hill Road.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.