ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon.

The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders told News 8 staff on scene the fire began in the grocery section of the store, and activated the sprinkler system. No injuries were reported, and all employees were evacuated outside.

Staff on scene said that first responders reported damage to the ceiling of the building. Details are limited at this time.

