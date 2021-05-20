No injuries after house fire on Michigan Street on Rochester’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a home on Michigan street in Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene around 2 a.m. According to fire officials, three adults and two children made it out of the house prior to RFD’s arrival.

“A fire was quickly located and extinguished in the basement of the structure,” officials said in a release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.