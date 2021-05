A fire broke out in a home on Garson Avenue in the City of Rochester on Monday, May 17, 2021. (News 8 photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a home on Garson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire began around 4 a.m. on Monday and firefighter said it spread to all three floors.

Some fire damage visible on the west side of the home pic.twitter.com/A9m5doYZnL — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 17, 2021

Officials added it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.