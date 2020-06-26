No fireworks this year: City of Rochester cancels July 4th celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester officials say this year’s Independence Day celebration, including the annual fireworks display over downtown, is canceled.

Officials say the cancellation is due to New York state’s guidelines regarding mass gatherings.

Traditionally, thousands of community members attend the event, with many lined up along the Genesee River to watch the show over the Frederick Douglass–Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge.

However this year will be different due to the coronavirus. New York state guidelines say regions in phase four of reopening, including Rochester and the Finger Lakes, can have social gatherings up to 50 people — much less than the number of people who attend the Independence Day celebration annually.

