No disciplinary powers for Rochester Police Accountability Board, says court ruling

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board will not have disciplinary powers, according to a New York State Supreme Court ruling.
Back in November, Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved of the PAB referendum, with 75% of the vote. In January, the nine members of the board were approved by Rochester City Council.
Just hours before the PAB’s first meeting in January, the board lost its disciplinary power due to a court injunction.
The Rochester Police Locust Club, which has consistently challenged the formation and powers of the PAB, took the matter of disciplinary power to court, and the courts ultimately ruled in favor of the police union.
“The decision of the court allows City Council to correct the legislation that violates law. Our fight against the legislation from the start was not about stopping accountability, it was about protecting unionized workers from illegal legislation,” said a statement from the Locust Club Thursday.
Page 25 of the court’s ruling (full document below), said in part:
City Council officials say they intend to appeal this decision.
Rochester City Council will have a media zoom briefing Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss this ruling.
