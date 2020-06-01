No curfew for City of Rochester Monday, heavy police patrol will continue

Rochester police officers attending to a protest outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester on May 30, 2020. (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester officials say there will be no curfew in place Monday, as there was for Saturday and Sunday.

City officials say they can’t confirm there will be no curfew at the county level, but say they believe there will be no Monroe County curfew implemented.

City officials added there will be a heavy police patrol in the city Monday night, as was the case for the past two nights.

This announcement follows an eventful weekend in Rochester. A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

Monday, the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early due to a planned rally in the vicinity of the facility.