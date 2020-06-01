No confirmed sightings of ‘murder hornet,’ says New York DoA; likely giant European hornets

Breaking News
Monroe County Hall of Justice closes early due to planned rally in the area
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

No confirmed sightings of ‘murder hornet,’ says New York DoA; likely giant European hornets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fortunately, you probably haven’t seen the Asian giant hornet — or the “murder hornet” — if you live in New York. New York’s Department of Agriculture haven’t confirmed a single sighting.

This is from their website:

Vespa mandarinia, or Asian Giant Hornet (AGH), is an invasive pest from the tropical and temperate forests of eastern Asia. In the United States, it was first detected in Washington State in December 2019. AGH is not known to exist anywhere in the United States except for the far northwest area of Washington State. No sightings of AGH have been confirmed in New York State.

This introduced pest is primarily a threat to European Honey Bees (Apis mellifera). However, it is a stinging insect and could potentially be a human health concern. AGH are generally not aggressive to humans unless provoked. They will defend a nest or foraging site. Only the female hornets are capable of stinging. 

News 8 has forwarded a handful of photos from viewers to plants@agriculture.ny.gov and foresthealth@dec.ny.gov, and their experts have determined that all of the sightings were European giant hornets.

Those departments recommend that if anyone finds a large hornet they might think is the AGH to email them photos at the listed addresses. A spokesperson from the DEC say that their experts can identify most of the hornets from pictures.

The European giant hornet is another large species of hornets that have been in the US for a while now. They tend to be less aggressive than the AGH, and don’t pose the same threat to honey bees.

A spokesperson for the DEC also added that “If an Asian Giant Hornet were found in New York, DEC’s Forest Health Section would work closely with the Department of Agriculture and Markets to address it.”

For comparison, the “AGH”:

The Asian giant hornet, courtesy: Allen Smith-Pardo

And the European giant hornet:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss