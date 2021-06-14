‘No child deserves this’: Loved ones of slain teen say something needs to change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old from Rochester became the latest victim of gun violence Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Wood was a brother, classmate and friend.

He was shot multiple times Saturday between Earl Street and Genesee Street.

“He was a child and no child deserves this. No child,” said Ashley Williams, one of Wood’s teachers growing up.

Wood is just the latest youth impacted by gun violence and his loved ones says things need to start changing.

Shamarla Grice, Christopher’s sister, says she found out about her brother’s death over social media.

“I was sitting at a friends house and someone called me and said they read on facebook that they were putting RIP Christopher,” she said.

Christopher’s loved ones say they aren’t sure why he was shot. They say the teenager had a tough life but was always super respectful and just wanted to be loved.

Ashley Williams, an in-school suspension teacher assistant in Rochester, says he was a kind kid. “He was that kid that wasn’t disrespectful at all…was willing to do what you needed him to do just so you could be happy.”

Williams says Wood’s death has been tough on those who used to work with him.

“I’ve gotten so many calls from old administrators, teachers, just staff, because it’s the one kid they really, truly remember. Chris Wood. His name stands out like he was an actor. That was our baby,” Williams said.

Christopher’s family says he spent a lot of his life in-and-out of foster care until they adopted him. He had just celebrated his 18th birthday.

Wood is just one of many kids that has been impacted by gun violence recently. His family is now calling on the community to step up and help make a difference.

“Some aren’t making it to see 18, some not making it to see 21, where life is just really beginning,” said Shannon Grice, another sister of Wood.

Wood’s loved ones say there needs to be more education on guns and violence.

“Children right now are desencitized on people dying. You see it everyday, in the news, Facebook, Instagram… you can just randomly scroll on something and see someone dead, so for the kids it’s nothing.” Williams said.

Shamarla Grice says she will miss Wood and worries about her own children’s safety.

“I fear for my kids everyday when they go out of here. You know what I am saying, could it be one of them?”

Shannon Grice says her adopted brother won’t be forgotten. “He will be missed and just terribly sorry it happened to him. We just ask that the community help and we got to do better out here,” she said.

Wood’s family says they aren’t sure why the 18-year-old was killed. He was with a 14-year-old who was also shot but has since been released from the hospital.

Police say they are still investigating this crime and no suspect is in custody.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.