No charges for driver in crash that killed bike-riding 13-year-old in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver in a fatal crash involving a 13-year-old earlier this month will not face any charges, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said in part: ‘No charges will be filed against the driver of the northbound vehicle. MCSO asks that you keep Liam’s family, friends, the Rush-Henrietta Central School District and everyone involved in this incident in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Deputies were called to the scene of fatal crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle May 19 near the corner of Martin and West Henrietta Roads.

The victim in that crash was Liam Ronan, a seventh-grader at Burger Junior High School. School officials say Ronan celebrated his 13th birthday earlier this month.

Deputies urge drivers to be careful and cautious on the roads as the weather warms.

“Obviously in the middle of winter we’re not looking for bicycles we’re not looking for motorcycles so that’s one of the things we need to remember as spring and summer come around,” said Matthew Bottone, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “We need to remember that we need to share the road, slow down, defensive driving, always make sure that you’re looking at the intersections as you’re approaching, even if you have the right of way, because you never know when somebody’s going to pop out from a side street or a driveway.”

His teachers describe Ronan as sweet, smart, polite, well-liked, and a great conversationalist, according to school officials.