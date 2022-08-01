ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the fatal shooting of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, community members have been paying respects and offering support in several ways.

On the day of his public funeral, hundreds, if not thousands, of people came to Rochester to pay respects. Many of those in attendance were in uniform from agencies across the country and beyond. The variety of law enforcement agencies lined Broad Street as the fallen officer’s casket was brought from the Public Safety Building to Blue Cross Arena.

On the other side of that line was a truck and tent station offering a bit of shade and some nourishment. The unit from the New Jersey State PBA, manned by an all-volunteer crew, has been around since 9/11.

“As you can see, these guys are standing at attention in these dress uniforms for long periods throughout the day,” says Matt Rogers, State Delegate of the Atlantic City PBA.

“There’s not a lot of chance to hydrate, especially on hot days like today. Gives them a chance to eat something, there’s snacks they can throw in their pockets for later and just keep them in the game and try to .. .whatever little bit we can, try to help this day go a little bit easier for them,” Rogers adds.

A police patch from each community visited now bear’s Rochester’s badge.

“This trailer we’ve taken all over the country and we came here today to assist Rochester PD and all the local police departments – I’ve seen troopers, I’ve seen some Canadian representatives… whatever we could do to help out in this terrible time that they’re going through here in the community,” Rogers adds.

“This community is unbelievable. Since we’ve been here I can’t express how nice everyone’s been when they heard who we’re here for. Great police department; they couldn’t have been nicer in just trying to deal with everything they’re dealing with now and giving us everything we need without even asking…it’s been unbelievable. It’s a great community; we have very high respect for everyone in it,” Rogers continued.

Also paying respects on Monday were two local veterans who came with American flags to hand out to anyone interested. They are hoping to show support to the fallen officer and his family.

“We’re going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him,” says Ed Pisconski, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968.

They were there to also hand out American flags to anyone interested.

The gesture was aiming to show support and honor Officer Mazurkiewicz for giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’d tell younger vets that we served so that they could grow up in the freest country in the world and the greatest country in the world and now we’re retired and we’re able to sleep safe at night because people like this Officer put their life on the line to keep us safe,” says U.S. Air Force veteran Tom Puff (1972 – 1977).

The veterans add, if you see any officer whether its from your town, village, a State Trooper, or other first responder, to please take a moment to thank them for their service.