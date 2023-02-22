ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A few months after their soft opening, Nine Spot Brewing celebrated their new business with a ribbon cutting, inviting City of Rochester Mayor Evans and other local officials.

“We formed this partnership in 2017,” Co-owner Mary Nothnagle said. “And in 2019 we lost one of our partners, they passed away. And then in April of 2019 my husband and I had a house fire, followed by our wedding the next month. And then we reformulated our partnership in February of 2020 and, we all know what happened in March of 2020. So that kind of let us to where we are now. The pandemic actually helped a little bit as my husband was furloughed and able to start working on the business plan again. And start putting the passion back into the project.”