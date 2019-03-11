Local News

Nine people dead of flu in Monroe Co. this season

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 06:37 PM EDT

Nine people dead of flu in Monroe Co. this season

Nine people have now died from the flu in Monroe County this season, the health department reports.

According to the report, which includes data through March 2, all of the deaths have been patients over the age of 50. Further details about the patients are not included in the report.

While the death toll rose, positive tests for the flu fell week-to-week, dropping from more than 600 new positives to less than 450.

So far this season, the report shows there have been 2,925 cases of the flu this season with 429 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected