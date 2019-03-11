Nine people dead of flu in Monroe Co. this season Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

Nine people have now died from the flu in Monroe County this season, the health department reports.

According to the report, which includes data through March 2, all of the deaths have been patients over the age of 50. Further details about the patients are not included in the report.

While the death toll rose, positive tests for the flu fell week-to-week, dropping from more than 600 new positives to less than 450.

So far this season, the report shows there have been 2,925 cases of the flu this season with 429 hospitalizations.