The evening re-paving of Route 96 is expected to last several weeks.

Night-time paving is set to begin on East Avenue Monday evening.

The paving will occur on a three-mile long stretch of East Avenue, or Route 96, in the towns of Brighton and Pittsford. The paving will result in lane shifts and alternating lane closures between 8pm and 6am every night.

The paving is expected to take at least several weeks. The Department of Transportation says that timeline is weather-permitting.