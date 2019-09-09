Nichols Street fire destroys family home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One adult and two children are without a home after a late night fire on Sunday in the City of Rochester.

Firefighters credit working smoke detectors for the family’s quick escape.

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Sunday night on Nichols street. Fire crews arrived to heavy flames pouring out of the back of the house, and the family was already outside.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about five minutes, but say the home was destroyed.

The Red Cross is providing the family with temporary housing.

Investigators say it looks like this was an electrical fire.