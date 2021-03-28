Niagara University acknowledges death in house fire where students resided

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University has notified its students and staff that one person has died in a house fire where the university knows Niagara University students lived.

In an e-mail to staff and students, the school president said Niagara Falls authorities have not officially connected the fatality to a student death but acknowledged there are reports the person who died is connected to the NU community.

NU called this news devastating, and will have additional counseling services for its students.