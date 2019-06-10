Niagara Falls Police in standoff, woman found chained in basement

Police responded to a several hours-long stand-off at a Niagara Falls home where a woman was found chained inside the basement. It started mid-Sunday night and was still going on into the overnight hours Monday morning.

A male suspect barricaded himself inside a house on Monroe Avenue.

Police said the incident stems from an assault first reported on Sunday morning, where they searched the scene and found broken glass and blood, but were unable to find the victim.

Sunday morning, the victims’ family contacted police, and after another search, she was found in the basement where the stand-off occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.