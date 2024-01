GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – A new Dunkin is now open in Greece. Work was completed less than two weeks ago on W Ridge Road. Dunkin calls this a “Next Gen Store” with drive-thru and mobile catering only.

A new Starbucks is in the works on Latta Road. A town of Greece representative said they had some supply chain delays coupled with mandated lane-widening, but are now looking at a March opening. The town thinks this will be a good fit for this stretch of road.