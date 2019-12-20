News lawsuits in Schoharie limo crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Several new lawsuits were files yesterday on behalf of the families of some of the victims of the Schoharie limo crash.

The lawsuit names brothers Nauman and Malik Hussain, along with their father Shahed Hussain, and Prestige Limo and Chauffeur services.

One of the lawyers said they knew about the defects in the limousine. The lawsuit also accuses Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs of not making repairs and illegally inspecting the vehicle.

A separate complaint names the State Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles.

It said the limo was incorrectly classified by size and inspected by the DMV when it should have been inspected by the DOT.

