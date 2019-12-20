Closings
Community Child Care

News lawsuits in Schoharie limo crash

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Several new lawsuits were files yesterday on behalf of the families of some of the victims of the Schoharie limo crash.

The lawsuit names brothers Nauman and Malik Hussain, along with their father Shahed Hussain, and Prestige Limo and Chauffeur services.

One of the lawyers said they knew about the defects in the limousine. The lawsuit also accuses Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs of not making repairs and illegally inspecting the vehicle.

A separate complaint names the State Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles.

It said the limo was incorrectly classified by size and inspected by the DMV when it should have been inspected by the DOT.

More: A year after limo crash killed 20, memorial is unveiled

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

Dont Miss CSS