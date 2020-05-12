News 8 WROC wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for ‘Charlie and Dot’ feature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC has earned a 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category of Best Feature Reporting, awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The story that earned the distinction was about a retired couple, Charlie and Dot, who are making a difference in the community with their free time.

The story was composed by News 8 WROC anchor Adam Chodak and News 8 WROC photojournalist Jay Gardner.

The regional competition is open to news outlets in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism, according to the RTDNA.