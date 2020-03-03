News 8 WROC nominated for 3 Emmy Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 received three Emmy nominations in this year’s batch of New York Emmy Award nominations.

The station’s piece about Charlie and Dot – the retired couple who give refurbished instruments to students – was nominated for an Emmy in the “Light Feature” category.

The story was produced by anchor Adam Chodak and photojournalist Jay Gardner.

The News 8 promotions team was recognized for their work as well.

For their spots honoring News 8’s 70th anniversary they received two nominations in the “News Promo – Image” category.

Winners will be announced at the NY Emmy Gala on April 18.