News 8 WROC begins daily broadcast of the National Anthem

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a company-wide Nexstar initiative, News 8 WROC will begin broadcasting the Star-Spangled Banner every day starting this Labor Day.

Local television stations used to use the national anthem to signify the end or beginning of the broadcast day.

News 8 joins 171 other Nexstar stations in bringing back the long-held tradition.

A partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI®) and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business features a new songwriter/singer series for a daily broadcast of the U.S. National Anthem performed by a variety of emerging artists.