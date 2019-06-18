News 8 wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in social media

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded News 8 WROC the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media.

The award recognizes WROC as a national leader in innovative and engaging social media content that ranges from a dramatic on-the-scene police shootout to an NFL football fan “air drumming”.

“The National Murrow Award is one of journalism’s highest honors. To be singled out nationally for our social media content really reflects our ongoing commitment to providing best in class content across all screens — on-air, online and social.” said Wendy Bello, WROC Vice President and General Manager. “I am truly proud of our team of world-class journalists.”

Viewers are responding to the stories being posted as well, as the station’s website www.RochesterFirst.com has more than doubled in page views over the last twelve months. Additionally, News8 WROC’s News App audience and Facebook and Twitter followers have grown significantly.

Since 1971, the RTDNA has honored outstanding achievements to recipients who demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard in the field of electronic journalism.

The national awards will be presented at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, held October 14 in New York City.

