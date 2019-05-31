News 8 transmitter maintenance impacting signal to DirecTV viewers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - A quick note addressing the reception issues that some of our viewers are experiencing.



News 8 had to perform transmitter maintenance on Friday which required us to temporarily transmit at low power. This mostly affects customers who receive our signal through DirecTV. Some viewers who receive our signal through a digital antenna may also be affected.

We expect to have the issue resolved soon.