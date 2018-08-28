News 8 transmitter gets fixes, still facing some issues

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - UPDATE (8/28): Repairs made to our transmitter have boosted the signal strength for antenna viewers, but some customers may still be seeing issues.

Last week, the transmitter was working at only 50 percent strength. Repairs on Monday however boosted the signal to closer to 100 percent.

Our crews continue to work to completely fix the problem; parts on order should arrive in the next few days.

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience for viewers.

ORIGINAL:

News 8 is continuing to work towards solving ongoing problems with our over-the-air digital signal.

A specialist coming in Friday will examine and hopefully be able to solve the issue.

Right now, cable and satellite viewers should still see our signal, but the transmitter is only working at about 50 percent strength, impacting many antenna viewers.

Again, our station is working hard to correct the problem and apologize for any and all inconveniences for viewers.

Reminder: You can watch our newscasts online here.