News 8 WROC impacted by DirecTV contract negotiations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some of our viewers can’t see News 8 right now.

Early Thursday morning DIRECTV dropped us from their lineup. WROC is one of 120 Nexstar stations across the country dropped by AT&T and DIRECTV. Our corporate owner is Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group offered to extend our current deal, but DIRECTV and AT&T refused to continue negotiating.

You can help get us back on. We encourage customers to call DIRECTV and let them know how you feel. The number is 855-937-9466.

News 8 will keep you updated on the situation.

For more information, visit our Q&A page.

