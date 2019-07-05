News 8 WROC impacted by DirecTV contract negotiations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some of our viewers can’t see News 8 right now.

Early Thursday morning DIRECTV dropped us from their lineup. WROC is one of 120 Nexstar stations across the country dropped by AT&T and DIRECTV. Our corporate owner is Nexstar Media Group.

Attention DIRECTV customer! Act now to keep your local News 8 WROC station. Call DIRECTV and tell them to keep News 8 WROC. Call 855-937-9466 now! pic.twitter.com/zRHM6Cmj44 — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) July 4, 2019

Nexstar Media Group offered to extend our current deal, but DIRECTV and AT&T refused to continue negotiating.

You can help get us back on. We encourage customers to call DIRECTV and let them know how you feel. The number is 855-937-9466.

News 8 will keep you updated on the situation.

