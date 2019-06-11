News 8 celebrating 70 years on the air

June 11, 2019 is a special day at News 8. It marks 70 years since WROC made its first broadcast.

There is a retro studio camera from decades ago that is on display in the News 8 lobby. It’s a reminder of how far technology has come over the past several decades.

WROC is Rochester’s oldest television station and has called 201 Humboldt Street home since it first went on air.

Telephone manufacturer Stromberg Carlson who owned the station in those early years and built the broadcast plex which has served the community for decades.

WROC began as an NBC affiliate, switched to CBS in 1989. Today News 8 is owned by Nexstar Media Group, but our mission has remained the same throughout all these years, to work for you, the viewer, by keeping you informed.

It all began 70 years ago.