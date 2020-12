Did it feel kinda cold last night and perhaps colder than many other nights so far this season? If you thought it did, then, you were on to something! Rochester had an overnight low of 19°. This marked only the fourth time this season that Rochester recorded an overnight low in the teens. That's significant as it shows the lack of substantial chill so far this cold season.

A broad area of Low pressure will move northward along the jet stream from Nebraska pushing into the Great Lakes this morning. The warm front extending east from the low will bring light snow showers from south to north in the first part of the day that will be of little consequence. The front will do more to open the door for temperatures to climb well above average. Expect highs into the lower 40s. Meanwhile the surface low will move east into Canada dragging behind it a cold front. The approaching cold front will trigger rain showers by the time the afternoon drive begins. Those showers should continue until shortly after Midnight. As colder air returns the showers should briefly change to a few flurries in time for Thursday morning (New Year's Eve day)