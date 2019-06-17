News 8 celebrates Founder’s Day

Monday marks a special day at News 8. We call it Founder’s day.

It’s an annual community service event which News 8’s parent company, Nexstar, organizes with TV stations across the nation.

This year we’re working with Foodlink to create “birthday bags” for people in need. News 8 staff will fill gift bags with everything you need to throw a birthday party including cake mix, frosting, candles and decorations.

“Founder’s day was started four years ago by our parent company Nexstar Broadcasting.,” said Ryan Turco, co-chair of the Founder’s Day committee. “Today is where all of the stations across the country owned by Nexstar participate by helping out and giving back to their community.”

Each gift bag will also contain a gift thanks to the pirate toy fund. Foodlink will then deliver the bags to local agencies.