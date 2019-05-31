Local News

News 8 Celebrates 5/31/2019

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:42 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:42 AM EDT

News 8 Celebrates 5/31/2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Here's our News 8 Celebrates for this Friday, May 31, 2019!

Happy Birthday to Nancy -- from Keri, Keith, Hannah, Trevor, Jonah, and Jacob.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected