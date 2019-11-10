News 8 at 6: Web Edition

NOVEMBER PRECIPITATION: 0.09" SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

Cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered light rain showers Sunday afternoon and temperatures climb into the mid 40s.A large storm system will develop Sunday and heading into Veteran's Day Monday. As of Saturday evening the storm is forecast to move into the Ohio Valley Sunday night and any scattered rain showers overnight will transition over to snow showers Monday morning. Those snow showers will continue off and on through Monday as the surface low moves through Pennsylvania and toward the coast of New England. Expect a snowy commute Monday evening, but with the long and light nature of the snow this is nothing to be significantly concerned about.The storm will strengthen a bit through Monday evening and we can expect some of the heaviest snow to fall overnight into Tuesday. Cooler air and a more northerly wind early Tuesday morning will mean good lake enhancement to the snowfall and a boost is expected early Tuesday that could make for another tricky commute. Lake-effect snow will meander across Western New York late Tuesday morning and taper off in the afternoon and evening. When all is said and done most areas around Monroe County will be sitting around 6" with higher amounts at higher elevations south of the thruway.This will bring in brutal cold for this time of year. Tuesday will be windy with blowing snow in the afternoon. Wind chills overnight into Wednesday could potentially get down into the single digits. Wednesday will be near record cold for afternoon highs and the overnight low into Thursday could be a record as well. Expect temperatures to rebound a bit heading into Thursday with anther chance for some snow showers.