Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Diabetes workshop keeps those at risk moving
Top Stories
Vanna White hosts ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
News 8 at 6: Web Edition
Weather forecast: Prepare for snow on Monday
How pre-trial diversion programs could improve the impact on communities of color
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Amerks blow late lead, lose to Binghamton
Top Stories
Greece sending two soccer teams to state semis
Canandaigua, Notre Dame Batavia win sectional titles
Section V Best: November 7, 2019
Sit down with Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Diabetes workshop keeps those at risk moving
Top Stories
News 8 at 6: Web Edition
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Prepare for snow on Monday
Rochester’s medical community help spot vape-related illness
‘Round Up for Music’ fundraiser will give back to three school music programs in need
CBD is gaining popularity: But is it safe?
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Halloween On Humboldt
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
News 8 at 6: Web Edition
Local News
Posted:
Nov 9, 2019 / 08:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2019 / 08:02 PM EST
Due to college football, we had a web newscast on Saturday.
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Prepare for snow on Monday
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss