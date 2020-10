STAFFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Genesee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a serious two-vehicle crash that took place in the town of Stafford on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say 17-year-old Ryan Ledermann, of Webster, was traveling westbound on State Route 33 when he attempted to pass an uninvolved tractor trailer. According to deputies, Ledermann struck the front driver's side of an oncoming Dodge pickup truck that was traveling east.