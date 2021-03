ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daylight saving time for 2021 begins at 2:00 AM this Sunday morning and ends at 2:00 AM Sunday, November 7th. While many of us quite literally lose an hour of sleep over this time change that makes this more of a nuisance than anything else, there is actually a reason behind the shift in our clocks. It all boils down to the idea of conserving energy and increasing productivity in our daily lives. Although, people have observed that it may not be conserving as much energy as previously thought with increased electricity and appliance use over the years.

Conserving daylight and energy isn’t an entirely new concept as it was thought of by many others in history, long before daylight saving was officially implemented in the U.S. over 100 years ago. It's said that Benjamin Franklin originally thought of the idea of switching the clocks as a way to conserve energy, and take advantage of the extra evening daylight so less electricity needed to be used to light up our homes.