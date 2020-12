As snow turning to rain showers gradually taper off this afternoon, watch for slick spots on the roads as they'll likely be slushy and wet as temperatures rise into the upper 30s this afternoon. You may have to brush off some wet snow off the car if heading out too. It won't be the prettiest finish to the weekend as we head into the holiday week, but signs are pointing to a strong storm system to pass through over the Christmas holiday. A white Christmas perhaps? We shall see...

Besides a stray lake flurry or rain shower, mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight through Monday as we get another day with seasonal temperatures; lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. A classic Alberta Clipper system heads into the lower Great Lakes Monday and moves south of Western New York Monday night and Tuesday. That will drop temperatures below freezing and likely pave the way for snow showers Tuesday morning. Those could amount to a few inches and be an issue for some on the morning commute. Temperatures hold around freezing and then drop into the lower 20s to start of Wednesday.