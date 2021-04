A weak warm front is brushing by the region this evening and could bring a very light shower to Rochester through midnight. Those drops end by early Sunday and skies start to clear out. Temperatures drop into the 30s before warming up into the comfortable middle 50s by Easter Sunday.

Any of those outdoor Easter egg hunts will be dry and good for a light jacket with sunglasses. A north breeze may make it feel a few degrees cooler, but it will otherwise be a gorgeous day.