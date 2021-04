ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The phrase "April showers bring May flowers" is a popular saying used often during the month of April. In Western New York this is typically the time when the last bit of snow turns to all rain as temperatures climb, and increased rain shower activity sparks the beginning of flowers and plants to really start blooming in the area. Despite the way the phrase goes, our spring so far has been anything BUT "showery," until today...

April showers are now finally getting into full swing after a dry start to spring in Rochester. Since March 1st, we've been running a precipitation deficit of -2.25" as of yesterday (April 10th.) The rain that we saw today will definitely be a huge help to these numbers, and will begin to contribute to the typical "April showers" we see according to the famous phrase.