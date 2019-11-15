Rochester Filarets: A team lost in history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s one of the least known stories in local sports history — the Rochester Filarets.

Nearly 100 years ago there was a barnstorming women’s basketball team called the Rochester Filarets.

At a time when so few people paid attention to, let alone approved of female athletes — the Filarets were all the rage. They billed themselves as the girls who played by men’s rules.

In the 1930’s and 40’s they shot to nationwide fame.

But today, they’re all forgotten.

“They’ve been lost in history — and that’s kind of sad,” said sports columnist and author Scott Pitoniak.

Find out how the Rochester Filarets started, where they played, how they became famous, and who’s got the archives.

