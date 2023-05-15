The logo of the 85th PGA Championship at Oak Hill back in 2003 (News 8 Archives)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Before you head out to Oak Hill Country Club, take a look back at the PGA Championship from 20 years ago!

Several people from across the United States and around the world arrived at Oak Hill back in 2003 to witness the event. The championship featured professional golfers such as Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Kite — along with many other surprises at Oak Hill.

Relive the 2003 PGA Championship by viewing the videos in the players below:

Tiger Woods at Oak Hill 2003

Jack Lumpkin and Davis Love III at Oak Hill:

Interviews with local professionals:

The “Snoopy-1” Blimp:

