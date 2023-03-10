ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming up on Saturday. It begins at noon on East Avenue at Alexander Street, heading down East Avenue to East Main Street, ending at Fitzhugh Street.
News 8 is a sponsor of the 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We will stream the parade live on our website. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day parades throughout the years.
1963
1964
1965
1982
1986
1987
1997
2008
2019
2021 (virtual)
Organizers put together a virtual parade for the 2021 celebration, looking back at highlights from St. Patrick’s Days past.
2022
Last year marked the parade’s triumphant return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. You can watch the 2022 event in its entirety above.