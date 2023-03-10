ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming up on Saturday. It begins at noon on East Avenue at Alexander Street, heading down East Avenue to East Main Street, ending at Fitzhugh Street.

News 8 is a sponsor of the 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We will stream the parade live on our website. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day parades throughout the years.

1963

1964

1965

1982

1986

1987

1997

2008

2019

2021 (virtual)

Organizers put together a virtual parade for the 2021 celebration, looking back at highlights from St. Patrick’s Days past.

2022

Last year marked the parade’s triumphant return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. You can watch the 2022 event in its entirety above.